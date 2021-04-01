Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Cap Reaches $917,208.94

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 45.9% against the dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $917,208.94 and approximately $2.65 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta token can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00062881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.00326820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00087815 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.80 or 0.00723295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00047681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00030575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,220,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,073 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.