Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Up to $19.68

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.68, but opened at $21.52. Funko shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 41,680 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.98.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.
In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Funko by 444.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
