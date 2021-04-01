Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Up to $19.68

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.68, but opened at $21.52. Funko shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 41,680 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Funko by 444.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

