Furucombo Market Capitalization Reaches $11.25 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Furucombo token can currently be bought for $2.48 or 0.00004130 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00063305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.09 or 0.00320305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00088166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.41 or 0.00726039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00047903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029324 BTC.

Furucombo Token Profile

Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 tokens. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.