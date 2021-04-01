Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) & Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Financial Review

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Entrée Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -7.63 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fury Gold Mines and Entrée Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fury Gold Mines currently has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 96.72%. Entrée Resources has a consensus price target of $0.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.47%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Entrée Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Entrée Resources

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.