Fuse Network Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $18.22 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00064517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.24 or 0.00323318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.34 or 0.00737236 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00088520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00029912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

