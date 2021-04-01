Fusion Hits Market Cap of $71.55 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. Fusion has a total market cap of $71.55 million and $2.21 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00002440 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fusion has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,356.46 or 0.97456337 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002545 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,394,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,824,812 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

