Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $149.44 and last traded at $150.34. Approximately 152,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,570,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.82.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. 86 Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Futu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.57 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

