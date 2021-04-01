FuzeX Hits Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $1,084.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 131.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00050864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,004.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.09 or 0.00644205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00069157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00027684 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About FuzeX

FXT is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

