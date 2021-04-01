FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Issued By Colliers Securities

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Trxade Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Trxade Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MEDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Securities began coverage on Trxade Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Trxade Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDS opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 19.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 million, a PE ratio of 174.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Trxade Group has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trxade Group in the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trxade Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trxade Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

