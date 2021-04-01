FY2021 Earnings Estimate for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Issued By Northcoast Research

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for CarMax in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will earn $4.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.66. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus raised their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

NYSE KMX opened at $132.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average is $106.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in CarMax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

