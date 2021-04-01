FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $384.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,866,000 after buying an additional 79,006 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 121,094 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,653 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 52,134 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 83,574 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jill E. York purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $199,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $78,290 and sold 22,500 shares valued at $297,640. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

