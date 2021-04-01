FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Prothena in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.90).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRTA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Prothena stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $871,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

