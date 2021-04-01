FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Issued By DA Davidson

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Community Bank System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:CBU opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.35. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

