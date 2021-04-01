FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.19. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

