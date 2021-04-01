FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Givaudan SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Givaudan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on GVDNY. Liberum Capital lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale cut Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Givaudan stock opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $89.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.7233 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

