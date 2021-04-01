FY2021 Earnings Forecast for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Issued By DA Davidson

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.60. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

HMST has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $948.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 2,286 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $94,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325 in the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HomeStreet by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in HomeStreet by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 146,925 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

