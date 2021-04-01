FY2021 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Increased by DA Davidson

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

FNB stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $302.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $42,468,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 128.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,305,000 after buying an additional 1,519,912 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 173.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,213,000 after buying an additional 1,516,808 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $10,461,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 581.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 883,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 753,662 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

