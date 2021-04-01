FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.02.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,862.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter worth $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

