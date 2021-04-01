FY2021 EPS Estimates for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Increased by Analyst

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NYSE:GWB opened at $30.29 on Thursday. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,929,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,631,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,736,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.