FY2021 EPS Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.41 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of HTBI opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $406.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In related news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $86,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $628,750.00. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

