FY2021 EPS Estimates for Humanigen, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humanigen in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will earn $8.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humanigen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Securities started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $876,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,845,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,368,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 570,343 shares of company stock worth $10,818,028 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Humanigen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth $5,320,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

