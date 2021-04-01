FY2021 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Boosted by Analyst

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Independent Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the bank will earn $4.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.28. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million.

INDB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Independent Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 33,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Independent Bank by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

