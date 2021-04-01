FY2021 EPS Estimates for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Boosted by DA Davidson

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Salisbury Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.09. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salisbury Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ SAL opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $52.33.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

