FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Lifted by Analyst

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.37.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $34.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

BSRR opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie G. Castle bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.37 per share, with a total value of $44,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,420. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

