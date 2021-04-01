FY2024 Earnings Forecast for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Issued By Desjardins

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.61.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

KNT opened at C$6.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.81. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

