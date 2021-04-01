Fyooz Price Hits $1.09 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Fyooz has a market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $144,621.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz token can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00063674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.00317123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00087100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.10 or 0.00721566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00047303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00029364 BTC.

Fyooz Token Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,158,692 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

Fyooz Token Trading

