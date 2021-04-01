G4S plc (LON:GFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

G4S plc (LON:GFS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 175.83 ($2.30).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of G4S in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of LON GFS traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 244.70 ($3.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,742,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. G4S has a 1-year low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 270.90 ($3.54). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 234.81. The firm has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 222.45.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

