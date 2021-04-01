Galactrum (ORE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.00

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. Galactrum has a market cap of $63,525.51 and approximately $12.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galactrum token can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Galactrum has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,004.85 or 0.99988390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00033138 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010338 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $232.39 or 0.00393807 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00305990 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.51 or 0.00770197 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00105308 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Galactrum Token Profile

ORE is a PoW/PoS token that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 tokens. Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Galactrum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galactrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galactrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

