Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $110.31

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 110.31 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 128.82 ($1.68). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66), with a volume of 191,387 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £141.04 million and a P/E ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

