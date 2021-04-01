Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Trading Up 1.7%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $135.00 and last traded at $135.00. Approximately 113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.69.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.31.

About Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.