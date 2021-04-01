GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,950 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of GameStop worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Get GameStop alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GME. Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

NYSE:GME opened at $189.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. GameStop’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.