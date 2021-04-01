GCN Coin (GCN) Price Up 26% Over Last Week

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 26.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $170,054.16 and approximately $15.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. One GCN Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.91 or 0.00345240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004096 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000803 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

