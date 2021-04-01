GCN Coin Hits Market Cap of $175,921.05 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $175,921.05 and approximately $148.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 32% higher against the US dollar. One GCN Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.20 or 0.00334257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004087 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000785 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Token Trading

