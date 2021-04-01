Geeq Trading Up 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00002937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $14.76 million and $345,411.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

