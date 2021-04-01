Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.40

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 68.40 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 64.80 ($0.85), with a volume of 172644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.80 ($0.87).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.65 million and a PE ratio of 7.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

In other news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.