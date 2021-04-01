Gemini Dollar Market Capitalization Reaches $128.38 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $128.38 million and $9.47 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.66 or 0.00640221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00069448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

GUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 125,209,427 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

