General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells $731,206.96 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 454,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,725. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

