General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in General Mills by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 166,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 27,214 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in General Mills by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,547,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,014,000 after acquiring an additional 400,822 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.98. 248,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,725. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

