Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,700 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 823,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.16. 2,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. Genesco has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

