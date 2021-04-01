Genesis Vision Market Cap Hits $37.83 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $37.83 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for about $8.55 or 0.00014400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 61.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00052304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.44 or 0.00646119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00026367 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

GVT is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

