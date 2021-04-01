GenesisX Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. GenesisX has a market cap of $20,368.17 and $44.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,329,895 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

