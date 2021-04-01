Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) VP Matthew Chiodo Sells 6,851 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,631. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

