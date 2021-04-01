Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stake Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.85% of Gentherm worth $124,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gentherm by 143.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gentherm by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gentherm by 3.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gentherm by 23.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THRM. Barrington Research lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

In related news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $59,696.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $81.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average is $60.35.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

