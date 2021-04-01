Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,045,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.17% of Geospace Technologies worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. THB Asset Management bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,670,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 20.08%.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

