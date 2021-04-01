German American Bancorp Inc. Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

Shares of AAPL opened at $122.15 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.83 and a 200-day moving average of $123.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.