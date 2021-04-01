GET Protocol (GET) Trading Up 93% Over Last 7 Days

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $101.63 million and $6.10 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $8.92 or 0.00015096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 93% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00050632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.54 or 0.00635240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

