Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Getty Realty in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Getty Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.49 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.