GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Hits $0.0213 on Major Exchanges

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $30,999.78 and approximately $85.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129,920.34 or 2.20038421 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000112 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,457,471 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

