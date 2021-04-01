Giant Trading 10.2% Higher This Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Giant has a total market cap of $83,447.15 and approximately $32.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Giant has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Giant token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00037888 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 230.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002948 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,774 tokens. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

