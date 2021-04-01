Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Set at C$22.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) received a C$22.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.94.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE:GEI traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$22.08. The company had a trading volume of 382,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.30. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.95. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$15.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.21.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.